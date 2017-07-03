Magician gives impromptu magic show to Frisco, Texas police officer

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Frisco Police Dept.

FRISCO, TX (WCMH) — A Texas police officer’s body cam captured quite the show when he went to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

When Officer Aaron Steensma walked up to the car, he quickly learned the guy behind the wheel was magician Rick Morrill. The magician explained he had pulled over to make a quick phone call, and then offered to show the officer some of his tricks.

The officer said yes, and his body camera captured the entire show and also the officer’s priceless reaction.

The police department then posted the entire public footage to its Facebook page for the rest of the world to enjoy.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s