Man found shot to death outside Dayton house

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Burleigh Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for clues after finding a man shot to death outside a Dayton house.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in the front yard of a house.

Police say the man was 25 years old. His identity has not been released.

Investigators are hoping to learn more from some of the people who called 911.

“The neighbors did the right thing,” Dayton Police Lt. Andrew Gillig said. “A lot of times, this time of year, people here something outside and they think it might be fireworks or gunshots.”

“In this case, neighbors did the right thing and called anyways.”

Dayton Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation.

Authorities have not released any suspect information yet.

