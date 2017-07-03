Oakwood High School gears up for the fall athletic season

Oakwood High School (Photo/Oakwood City Schools)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Oakwood High School’s juniors and seniors athletic season is coming up soon.

Here’s all you need to know about reserved tickets and athletic passes for the upcoming games.

Athletic Passes will be available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Athletic Office.

July 24 is the first day you can buy an athletic pass.

Athletic Event Approx. Number of Home Games Student Gate Admission Each Game Gate Admission Total All Games Student Pass Total All Games
Football 5 $6.00 $30.00
B/G Soccer 16 $5.00 $80.00
Volleyball 11 $5.00 $55.00
Boys’ Basketball 11 $6.00 $66.00
Girls’ Basketball 11 $6.00 $66.00
B/G Lacrosse 19 $6.00 $114.00
Swimming-2 Wrestling-2 Track-2 6 $5.00 $30.00
Jr. High Athletics 26 $4.00 $104.00
TOTAL $545.00 $60.00

NOTE: Admission to Invitationals, any school or OHSAA tournaments are not included in any Athletic Pass.

For more information about athletic events, you can visit the Oakwood High School Athletic Website.

 

