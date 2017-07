DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Gettysburg Avenue and W. Hillcrest Avenue around 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

One person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One eastbound lane of Hillcrest and one northbound lane of Gettysburg were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.