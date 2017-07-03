Patriotic cocktails

Root Meister

1 oz. Jagermeister

1 oz. Averna

1 oz. Amaretto

Cola

Glass: Tall

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: None

Pour the Jagermeister, Averna, and amaretto into a mixing glass. Stir for 20-30 seconds until chilled. Pour over fresh ice into the tall glass, then top with cola. Stir gently once then serve.

Backyard Bliss

1.5 oz. bourbon

.75 oz. Applejack

.5 oz. brown sugar simple syrup

Ginger Ale

Glass: Tall

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: None

Pour the bourbon, Applejack, and brown sugar simple syrup into a mixing tin over ice. Shake well for 20 – 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a tall glass over fresh ice, then top with the ginger ale. For a more apple taste, use hard cider. For more bite, use rye whiskey or ginger beer.