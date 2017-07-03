Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects

MAINVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Warren County are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a robbery.
According to Mainville Police, two white men broke into the Mainville Quick Stop around 2:00 am Monday.
The pair were captured on surveillance cameras.
Break In Suspects
Break In Suspects x
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chief Beth Mason at 513-583-0048 or 513-925-2525.