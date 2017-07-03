Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects

MAINVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Warren County are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a robbery.

According to Mainville Police, two white men broke into the Mainville Quick Stop around 2:00 am Monday.

The pair were captured on surveillance cameras.

Break In Suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chief Beth Mason at 513-583-0048 or 513-925-2525.