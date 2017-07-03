President Trump twitter war continues

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NBC) – President Trump is in the headlines for “laying the virtual WWE smack down” on a man bearing the CNN logo over his face.

The video was sent to millions from POTUS’s official and personal Twitter account.

CNN fired back with a statement.

“It is a sad day when the president of the united states encourages violence against reporters.”

Many congressional leaders believe the dispute between the president and the media is a distraction to the real issue at hand, which is Healthcare.

“Our focus cannot be on the Tweet. Our focus has to be on that kitchen table family paying $20,000, $30,000, and $40,000 for their premiums,” said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

