Reds open road trip with loss to Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of the cycle, Charlie Blackmon lined a solo shot after it was announced he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Monday night.

Tapia’s homer in the sixth broke a tie game as the Rockies returned home following a forgetful 1-8 trip.

Right-hander Jeff Hoffman (5-1) nearly collected as many hits at the plate (two) as he surrendered on the mound (four). He went seven effective innings, with his only hiccup back-to-back homers to Scooter Gennett and Joey Votto in the sixth. Hoffman’s run-scoring double in the second was his first major league RBI.

Hoffman turned the ball over to the bullpen, where Jake McGee pitched the eighth and recently named All-Star Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 28 chances.

Luis Castillo (0-1) went 5 2-3 innings and allowed four runs. He also struck out eight.

Tapia filled in for left fielder Ian Desmond, who went on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained right calf. The 23-year-old Tapia had a triple in the second, double in the third and a homer in the sixth that just cleared the fence in right field. He had a chance for the fourth cycle at Coors Field this season in the eighth, but struck out.

Blackmon hit his 18th homer of the season in the fourth. He’s set to join a Home Run Derby field that includes Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who will defend his title in his home ballpark.

Slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was reinstated from the disabled list Monday after being out since June 26 with a strained right shoulder. He went 0 for 4 with an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Billy Hamilton (stiff lower back) wasn’t in the starting lineup. “We’re hoping that he’s ready in the next day or two to take on his full-time regular responsibilities,” manager Bryan Price said. … The Reds have a schedule they’re following with SS Zack Cozart as he returns from a strained right quadriceps. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and grounded out.

THIS & THAT

The homer by Votto was the 1,500th major league hit of his career. … Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu had three singles. … Holland broke the team mark for most saves before the All-Star break.

FINAL VOTE

The Rockies are hoping to add a fifth All-Star in first baseman Mark Reynolds, who’s a Final Vote candidate.

“I told Reynolds I was going to vote for him,” manager Bud Black said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (0-2, 27.00 ERA) tries to get on track in his third start of the season Tuesday. He’s allowed 14 runs over 4 2/3 innings in his previous two outings.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.84 ERA) had two hits, including his first major league homer, the last time he faced the Reds in Cincinnati on May 21. He also earned the win.