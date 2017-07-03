Samsung to sell refurbished Galaxy Note Sevens

By Published:
FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, a screen magnification feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is demonstrated, in New York. Aviation safety officials took the extraordinary step of warning airline passengers not to turn on or charge a new model Samsung smartphone during flights following numerous reports of the devices catching fire. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the warning Sept. 8, citing “recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices.” It is extremely unusual for the FAA to warn passengers about a specific product. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) — Samsung is relaunching a new phone made from the recalled Galaxy Note Seven.

The refurbished, less expensive phone will be available in South Korea later this week.

The company is renaming it the Galaxy Note FE, short for fan edition.

Samsung recalled Galaxy Note Sevens after a number of the phones exploded in flames.

The FE has a lower capacity batteries and went through extensive testing.

It will also be about 30 percent cheaper than the original phone.

Samsung has said it does not have plans to sell the new version of the phone in the U.S.

 

