Samsung to sell refurbished Galaxy Note Sevens

(CNN) — Samsung is relaunching a new phone made from the recalled Galaxy Note Seven.

The refurbished, less expensive phone will be available in South Korea later this week.

The company is renaming it the Galaxy Note FE, short for fan edition.

Samsung recalled Galaxy Note Sevens after a number of the phones exploded in flames.

The FE has a lower capacity batteries and went through extensive testing.

It will also be about 30 percent cheaper than the original phone.

Samsung has said it does not have plans to sell the new version of the phone in the U.S.