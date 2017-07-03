Stress eating: Avoid the urge!

(NBC) It’s easy to turn to food after a stressful workday, but experts say comfort and stress eating can quickly become a habit.

In fact, human nature says we rarely eat based on hunger.

“We eat because we’re in a social atmosphere, there’s music playing,” says Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Bonni London.

London says even positive feelings lead to emotional eating.

“Birthday parties, vacation, to you know a house remodel, stressful work, so anything can cause people to go off kilter,” London explains.

Whether you’re happy or stressed, comforting your body with unhealthy food will only make you eat more and make your stress worse.

“It’s only going to exasperate the situation by increasing inflammation,” says London. “We know that these foods also change the microbes in our gut, which we are understanding more and more, also affect our mental status.”

London says getting ahead of the game starts in the morning.