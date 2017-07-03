Stress eating: Avoid the urge!

NBC News Channel Published: Updated:

(NBC) It’s easy to turn to food after a stressful workday, but experts say comfort and stress eating can quickly become a habit.

In fact, human nature says we rarely eat based on hunger.

“We eat because we’re in a social atmosphere, there’s music playing,” says Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Bonni London.

London says even positive feelings lead to emotional eating.

“Birthday parties, vacation, to you know a house remodel, stressful work, so anything can cause people to go off kilter,” London explains.

Whether you’re happy or stressed, comforting your body with unhealthy food will only make you eat more and make your stress worse.

“It’s only going to exasperate the situation by increasing inflammation,” says London. “We know that these foods also change the microbes in our gut, which we are understanding more and more, also affect our mental status.”

London says getting ahead of the game starts in the morning.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s