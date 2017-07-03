Woman on motorcycle dies after colliding with a deer in Ohio

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.

Hillsboro resident Heidi Stevens was riding a motorcycle near Wilmington when she hit a deer Saturday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say she was ejected from the bike, which continued off the right side of the road and overturned.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Stevens was airlifted to Kettering Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s