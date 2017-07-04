Anti-tax group urges Ohio against health insurer hike

By Published:
FILE: In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative group wants Ohio lawmakers to let stand Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a proposal to increase taxes on health insurers that would have sent money to counties and regional bus services.

State lawmakers proposed the idea to offset lost revenue from a sales tax being discontinued by the federal government on Medicaid-managed care organizations. Kasich administration officials say he vetoed the $207 million tax increase proposal because it would’ve risked losing a bigger chunk of money and created a $615 million loss for Medicaid.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist wrote Tuesday for his Washington-based Americans for Tax Reform urging legislators to reject any efforts to override the veto on raising health insurer taxes. He says asking Washington for a tax hike “is not a good look for Ohio.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s