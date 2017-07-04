Auditor to look into school’s claims on critical ad

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s auditor says his office plans to “get to the bottom” of where funding came from for an online charter school’s television ad attacking Ohio’s effort to have the school repay $60 million.

Auditor Dave Yost has warned the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow that it’s not allowed to fund such advertising with taxpayer dollars intended for education. A response from ECOT’s superintendent says the ad stopped airing last week. He says it wasn’t funded by the school, contradicting an ECOT spokesman’s earlier explanation reported in The Columbus Dispatch.

Yost says in a statement emailed Tuesday that his office will looking into the conflicting information.

ECOT is locked in a multi-pronged legal battle over how Ohio officials tallied student log-ins to determine funding.