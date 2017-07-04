Body found near Greenville Creek identified

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Greenville said Tuesday the body found near Greenville Creek Monday has been identified.

Greenville Police said the body that was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of East Water Street was that of 32-year-old Mathew Addis of Greenville.

Investigators say the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Addis’ body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday.

The death is still under investigation but police said Monday they did not believe the death was suspicious.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Greenville Police at 937-548-4150 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-547-1661.

