Bulldozer scrapes chicken innards from highway after spill

A bulldozer had to scrape raw chicken waste from an interstate in Georgia after the slippery innards spilled from a tractor-trailer.

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — News outlets report that a bulldozer had to scrape raw chicken waste from an interstate in Georgia after the slippery innards spilled from a tractor-trailer.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or whether anyone was injured. News outlets reported that it closed northbound Interstate 75 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Traffic was stopped south of Locust Grove, and northbound traffic was diverted.

WXIA-TV showed aerial footage of the bulldozer at work southwest of Jackson between exits 201 and 212.

Traffic in the area was slow well into the early evening.

