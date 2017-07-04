Chestnut, Sudo repeat; 5 taken into custody

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut has broken his own record to extend his reign as chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York.

The San Jose, California-based competitor logged a 10th win by downing 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday. He beat Carmen Cincotti, who ate 60.

Chestnut set the previous record at 70 last year.

Miki Sudo has notched her fourth win in the women’s division. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns, besting Michelle Lesco’s 32.

Police say five people were taken into custody after trying to disrupt the event. The people appeared to be attempting to unfold a black banner in the crowd before police stopped them and took them away.

About midway through the men’s competition, some people amid the crowd of spectators at the contest on the Coney Island boardwalk appeared to be trying to unfold a black banner. Police stationed at the event rushed into the crowd, handcuffed the demonstrators and took them away.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had members giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but a spokeswoman says the people arrested inside weren’t with PETA.