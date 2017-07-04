Doctors warn of pool dangers this Fourth of July holiday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a near drowning in Clark County, doctors are warning parents about the dangers of taking a dip this summer.

Before you take out the sunblock and get in the water, doctors say parents should have a plan and be prepared in case anything happens.

If you’re gonna swimming with young kids, always have a designated person watching the water. Have a first aid kit nearby, and doctors say it’s smart to have at least one person CPR certified.

If you have a pool at home, take steps to cover it when you’re gone, fence it in, install an alarm and remove any ladders so young kids can’t climb in. Most importantly–if you’re watching young kids–avoid any distractions.

“You never know what could happen,” Kettering Medical Center Dr. Nancy Pook said. “Just a slip and they’re under the water so it’s really important to keep the phones away and avoid distractions so that you can really focus on your child’s safety.”

As far as firework related injuries, Dr. Pook says so far, Tuesday, their emergency room has been calm. They expect to see the biggest influx in people and injuries later Tuesday night.

 

 

