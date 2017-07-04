Dragons lose series opener at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green starting pitcher Willy Ortiz tossed seven shutout innings as the Hot Rods defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Dayton loss snapped their four-game winning streak.

The Dragons did not have a hit in the game until Michael Beltre’s two-out single in the sixth inning, and they trailed 5-0 going to the ninth inning. The Dragons scored two runs and had the bases with two outs, but Beltre grounded out to the pitcher to end the game with the tying run at first.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-6) suffered the loss. He worked six innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. All three runs against Romero came as a result of home runs. He allowed a solo homer to Jesus Sanchez in the fourth inning and a two-run homer to Robbie Tenerowicz in the sixth. Bowling Green scored two more runs against the Dayton bullpen in the eighth.

The Dragons finished with five hits, all singles, by five different players. Jose Siri extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning. The Dragons scored their first run earlier in the inning on a bases loaded walk to pinch hitter Kevin Franklin. Taylor Trammell was 0 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases as his six-game hitting streak ended.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-7, 47-36) battle the Hot Rods (6-7, 37-43) on Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Scott Moss (10-3, 2.93) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Greg Maisto (0-0, 9.00).

The next Dragons home game is Friday, July 7 when they open a four-game series against the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Field.