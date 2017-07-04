Local garden honors Independence Day with color

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia woman gets very patriotic for the July 4th holiday.

Ina Ashely’s garden is all decked out in red, white and blue.

With the help of family and her pet parrot Burt, they put up flags, painted rocks and plants.

Ina says this was her father’s favorite holiday and this is her way of honoring him.

Ashley said, “He always had…he would spend $20,000 a year on fireworks and the Beavercreek High School and my father would have battles…and we won!”

Ina says the fourth always brings her family closer together.