Ohio schools advised after court’s student search ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An association representing Ohio school boards is offering advice to districts following a court’s decision upholding the constitutionality of a student’s backpack search.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in May that the search furthered the “compelling governmental interest” in protecting students from harm.

A Columbus city high school security official searched the backpack in 2013 after it was found on a bus. The official conducted a second search after he recalled the student had alleged gang ties.

That search led to finding a gun on the student.

The Ohio School Boards Association is reminding districts to have strong policies and procedures in place when dealing with searches of student belongings.

The association says employees should be trained on those policies before the need arises to implement them.

