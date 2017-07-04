Pink gets trapped in an elevator with daughter Willow, sends out hilarious photo

Randee Dawn, TODAY Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Monday, May 23, 2016, file photo, Pink performs at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Grammy-winning pop star Pink is expecting her second child with husband and motocross champ Carey Hart. The baby news was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 12, by publicist Meghan Kehoe after Pink posted a baby-bump shot with 5-year-old daughter Willow on Instagram. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

How does Pink cope with the stress of being trapped in a tiny space? By coming up with a potential soundtrack for the situation, of course!

The singer shared a hilarious, relatable photo of herself with 6-year-old daughter Willow on Sunday, as the pair were caught in a stuck elevator — just as she was heading to her first performance in a couple of years.

The 37-year-old singer was on her way to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pink managed to keep her cool, though. She just took a seat on the floor with her daughter, and sent out a photo of their situation, complete with related song titles. (We love that she went all the way back to 1987 for the super-obscure hit “Living in a Box” by the band of the same name.)

