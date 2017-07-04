Pink gets trapped in an elevator with daughter Willow, sends out hilarious photo

How does Pink cope with the stress of being trapped in a tiny space? By coming up with a potential soundtrack for the situation, of course!

The singer shared a hilarious, relatable photo of herself with 6-year-old daughter Willow on Sunday, as the pair were caught in a stuck elevator — just as she was heading to her first performance in a couple of years.

The 37-year-old singer was on her way to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pink managed to keep her cool, though. She just took a seat on the floor with her daughter, and sent out a photo of their situation, complete with related song titles. (We love that she went all the way back to 1987 for the super-obscure hit “Living in a Box” by the band of the same name.)