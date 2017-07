SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Township Police received calls Monday about an unknown trouble run.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Murat Court at 11:58 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a body of a 32-year-old woman on the floor of the residence.

Detectives are still investigating this case.

