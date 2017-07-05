2 calls lead police to shooting victim

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say two separate shooting calls that happened just one hour apart could be related.

The first call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Bancroft Street and S. Euclid Avenue.

Just over an hour later, officers were called to Danner Avenue near W. Stewart Street.

At the second scene, police found a person with a gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not release that person’s condition.

Police believe the shooting may have happened at the first scene at Bancroft and Euclid.

Both shooting calls remain under investigation.

