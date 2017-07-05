Cops respond to Slip N’ Slide complaint, end up joining in on fun

By Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) – Two North Carolina police officers responding to a noise complaint Tuesday failed to shut down a slip n’ slide party and joined it instead.

Video shows the Asheville cops taking the plunge on a wet and wild slip n’ slide at a July 4th party.

Some neighbors had called the cops to complain about the slip n’ slide blocking off a portion of the road.

But when police arrived to assess the scene, they did not issue any citations since vehicles could safely get by, and decided to get in on the fun.

At the end of the video, one of the officers can be heard saying, “my butt is wet.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s