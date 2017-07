HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Harrison Township.

Someone passing by called police just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, reporting a fire in the 2500 block of Neva Drive.

The person who called 911 said flames were showing through the windows of the house.

Crews arriving on the scene reported the house was fully involved.

Neighbors say the house was vacant.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.