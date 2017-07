DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library invites everyone to come to the Main Library’s Grand Opening.

The library moved to the 200 block of East Third Street to be remodel.

The library will be open Saturday, August 5 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

There will be a street festival, music, games and appearances by library mascots Cosmo and Pip.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at noon and the library will be open until 5:00 p.m.