DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An arcade in the Dayton area turns five.

The Dayton Scene 75 is celebrating its fifth anniversary Wednesday.

Scene 75 is an entertainment center for kids to play games and ride go-karts. The entertainment center has something for everyone.

The celebration starts today and continues through July 9.

Specials deals for the anniversary celebrations are on the Scene 75 website.

In addition to the Dayton location, there is a Scene 75 in Cincinnati and Cleveland.