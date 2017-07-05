Deadly Fairview Avenue shooting called self-defense

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police here said a woman was protecting herself when she shot and killed a man on Fairview Avenue Tuesday night. The Montgomery County Coroner identified the man who kicked down the woman’s door before she shot him as 53-year-old Darron Orr.

Police said Orr was suspected of “serious crimes” against the same woman Monday night. Though they wouldn’t elaborate on those crimes, neighbors told 2 News the two individuals had a turbulent relationship and Orr frequently acted aggressively.

Neighbor Dwayne Berry said, “(We could hear) him banging on the door, her not answering, revving his car up all loud in the middle of the night. That’s not normal.”

Berry moved to the neighborhood shortly before the woman involved in the incident. He said their families have known each other for close to 20 years and he never knew she owned a firearm.

“I’m super happy about it,” Berry said. “Like I said, I wouldn’t want anything to happen to my neighbor, so absolutely. I hate that it happened to him, but I’d rather it happen like that than him break in and actually kill her.”

Some gun shops agree that being prepared and carrying a firearm can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. Gunsport Firearms in Centerville said self-defense weapons are among its most-common sales.

Co-owner Ray Nickel said, “It’s become a necessity, at least in people’s minds, to protect themselves because somebody else might not be there to do it for them.”

Nickel also added only responsible gun owners should arm themselves.

“A gun that’s drawn and not used when it should be could become the weapon of an assailant,” said Nickel. “So there’s a certain mental set that you have to have if you’re going to own or carry a gun for self defense. If it’s not something you think you could do, maybe that’s not the thing for you to do.”

The woman involved in the case is cooperating with investigators. 2 New spoke with her briefly Wednesday morning, but she declined to comment.