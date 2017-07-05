Explosion on Eglin Air Force Base

WDTN.com Staff and WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WDTN) — An explosion happened at Eglin Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Climatic Lab on Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Base officials said in a tweet that a 1,000-foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

Officials at the Air Force Base said the source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride. People on the base have been told to avoid contact with the smoke if possible.

No injuries to any base employees have been reported as a result of this incident.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

