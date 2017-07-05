Film to be made about famous Dayton band, fundraiser being held

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A band bred from Dayton will soon hopefully have a film made about the legacy they’ve left behind by a New York filmmaker and Dayton native.

Brainiac formed (under a different name) in Dayton in the early 90’s by a group of four band mates, including vocalist and guitar player, Tim Taylor.

The group performed alongside bands like Beck and Girls Against Boys before tragedy struck in 1997. Lead singer, Taylor was killed after crashing his car into a pole near his house.

Now, Brooklyn-based filmmaker Eric Mahoney is working on a documentary about the band, launching a Kickstarter campaign and holding a fundraiser at The Neon movie theater in Dayton.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Brainiac fans can show their support by attending a screening of Madly, another film produced by Mahoney that played in last year’s TriBeca Film Festival. The screening is open to the public, tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office.

