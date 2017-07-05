Franklin teenager dies after being hit by car

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Franklin teenager is dead after being hit by a car on Monday night.

15-year-old Rose Nott died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital early on Wednesday morning.

Nott and another teenage girl were crossing E. 2nd St. at Deardoff Road just before midnight on Monday, when a 72-year-old woman going west on 2nd St. hit them.

Nott was taken to Atrium Hospital, before being transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she died. The other teenage girl was treated and released from Atrium Hospital.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

No charges have been filed yet. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 937-746-2882 or 937-743-1847.

