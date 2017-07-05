HIV-positive ex-school aide accused of sex abuse, producing child porn

WALDORF, Md. (AP) – A former teacher’s aide and track coach in Maryland who authorities say is HIV-positive faces allegations that he sexually abused young boys and produced child pornography.

Authorities in Charles County said at a news conference Monday that 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell of Waldorf molested at least seven boys on school property, at his home and possibly at other locations. Sheriff Troy Berry said the evidence included images of Bell assaulting the victims.

Authorities say none of the victims has tested positive for HIV but testing is ongoing.

Bell was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted him on charges including second-degree assault. Authorities say more charges are forthcoming.

The Washington Post reports Bell appeared in court Monday and was ordered held without bail. Court records don’t list an attorney, and a relative reached by The Post declined comment.

