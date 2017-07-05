Montgomery County animal shelter full after Fourth of July

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One week ago, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center was near capacity. After our story aired, nearly 100 dogs were either adopted or placed in rescues.

Just a few days later, after the Fourth of July activities the shelter is full again.

On average, the shelter will take in 30 dogs on the 4th itself. This year, they collected 100 stray dogs.

“Compared to last year we had 93 strays that came in. It has been really busy time for us. People are out looking for their lost dogs already this morning,” said Bob Sexton, the Animal Control & Care Supervisor.

Sexton explains the shelters primary goal is to reunite lost dogs with their humans. The shelter does adopt pets out, but they first try to reconnect.

“Unfortunately a lot of the dogs are not licensed. The other thing is that they may be licensed but they just don’t have it on the collar,” said Sexton.

Getting your pets licensed can make all the difference. Depending on if the pet is spayed, the cost to register it could cost between $20-25.

If a dog or cat comes in with no ID, the shelter legally has to hold it for 3 days before the adoption process can begin.

Here’s a link to more information on registering your pet.

The shelter also says it’s important to keep checking the shelter to see if your furry companion is there. They recommend checking more than once because you never know when the pet will pop into the system.

However, the shelter frequently holds strays longer than the 3 days.