Ohio Congressman Mike Turner issues statement on North Korea’s missile testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Congressman Mike Turner issued a statement Wednesday about North Korea’s Missile Testing.
Congressman Turner says the U.S. military needs strength and expansion in America’s missile defense system.
South Korean Officials say North Korea launched ballistic missiles in the direction of Japan Tuesday.
North Korea has been testing these missiles, and it raises concern in the United States.
President Donald Trump even talked with frustration Wednesday about China’s allegiance with North Korea.
President Trump tweeted about China’s and North Korea’s trade deals Wednesday.
President Trump has been tweeting out this issue since it started.
