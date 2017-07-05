Ohio man in custody after 3 shootings leave 2 dead

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after three shootings on July 4th left two people dead and a third wounded.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody late Tuesday evening in the Columbus area following the shootings in Ross and Highland counties.

Investigators say a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenfield left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police say two more shootings happened Tuesday afternoon and evening in Ross County that left one person injured and another dead.

Charges are expected against the suspect. The investigation continues.

