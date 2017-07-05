Ohio’s Republican senator to visit drug recovery center

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, pauses for a reporter's question as he arrives at a closed-door GOP strategy session on the Republican health care overhaul with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others, at the Capitol in Washington. Days after it's release, Portman faces intense pressure back home to oppose the Senates GOP health care bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican senator plans to tour a drug recovery center in suburban Cincinnati after voicing opposition to proposed legislation to overhaul Barack Obama’s health care law because of concerns about the impact on drug treatment.

Second-term Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican from neighboring West Virginia, issued a joint statement last week against the proposed legislation’s cuts to Medicaid. Portman said he wants a plan that will improve the health care system while fighting the opioid epidemic that has hit Ohio particularly hard.

He planned a private visit to a center Wednesday to meet with women in recovery.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich bucked fellow Republicans by expanding Medicaid for Ohioans under the Obama health care law and has been critical of the Senate approach.

