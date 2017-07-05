Prosecuting Attorney: registered sex offender indicted on rape and other charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Michael Brune has been indicted on rape and other charges.

Two victims told their mother that Brune forced them to perform sex acts with him in December 2016. Both of the victims were minors.

Brune allegedly attacked the two victims and the mother but they were able to escape.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the two victims told them about the on-going abuse.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brune on several counts of rape and several counts of other charges.

In addition, Brune failed to completely fill out his registered sexual offender file. Brune was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Clermont County. As a convicted sex offender Brune was supposed to tell the sheriff’s office his address and where he works. Brune failed to do that and now is facing additional charges.

Brune’s arraignment is schedule for July 20.