BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Beavercreek will be closed for one week for repair work.

City officials say the road closure is to repair guardrails and drains on Beaver Valley between Bandit Trail and Lantz Road.

The road will be closed from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Detours will be posted.