Teenage girl shot inside Dayton house

By Published:
Police investigate a shooting on Morse Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenage girl was shot while sitting inside a house in Dayton.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 700 block of Morse Avenue.

Investigators say people began fighting outside the house and shots were fired.

One of those bullets went through a window and hit a teenage girl.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released her condition.

Police say they aren’t getting much cooperation from people at the scene.

“It’s very frustrating when people know who committed the crime and they’re not willing to come forth and let the police department know, so we can do our job and bring those people to justice,” Dayton Police Sgt. Jeffrey Spires said.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s