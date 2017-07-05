Teenage girl shot inside Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenage girl was shot while sitting inside a house in Dayton.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 700 block of Morse Avenue.

Investigators say people began fighting outside the house and shots were fired.

One of those bullets went through a window and hit a teenage girl.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released her condition.

Police say they aren’t getting much cooperation from people at the scene.

“It’s very frustrating when people know who committed the crime and they’re not willing to come forth and let the police department know, so we can do our job and bring those people to justice,” Dayton Police Sgt. Jeffrey Spires said.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.