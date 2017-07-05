Two arrested after teen shot and killed

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested two men Wednesday morning, hours after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by a stray bullet at her Morse Avenue home.

MacKenna Kronenberger would have been a sophomore at Carrol High School, this fall.

County jail records indicate officers arrested 18-year-old Dylan Angel. He’s being held on a murder charge.

Officers also arrested 18-year-old Jason Tidwell. He’s being held on charges of tampering with evidence and having a weapon.

Dayton PD Lt Gregg Gaby said one of the men is related to the victim.

According to police, two groups of people were fighting outside Mackenna’s house when shots were fired around 1am.

Neighbors who knew her say they’re shocked by the news of her death.

Cheyenne Morningstar said: “I talked to her a couple times. She was very sweet. Very happy. She liked to run around here all the time.”

Neighbors described the area as quiet, but said they heard noises last night that could have been firecrackers or gunshots.

Rodney Moore said: “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe a little girl lost her life because of somebody’s dumb decision.”

Another resident, Kathy Swanberg said: “That’s not fair. That’s not right. I mean, why? She has her whole life ahead of her.”

Gaby said investigations are ongoing and could lead to more arrests or further charges against the men in custody.

 

 

