Two children injured in shooting at east Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after being shot in east Columbus.

It happened around 4:22 pm on the 400 block of Mayfair Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One was taken in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Witnesses said one of the victims was around eight years old, the other around two.

According to Columbus police, two men were seen throwing a gun from a car in the area of 1688 Penfield Road shortly after the shooting.