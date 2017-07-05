Vigil held for 14-year-old killed by stray bullet

Related Coverage Two arrested after teen shot and killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community came together Wednesday to remember 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger who was killed in the crossfire of a fight outside her home.

According to friends, Mackenna was a bright, young soul who was loved by many. Wednesday night, dozens came out for a special vigil inside the chapel here at Carroll High School where she would have been a sophomore this fall. Friends say they’re in disbelief over what’s happened.

“She was always making people laugh,” Friend Mercedes Youngerman said. “Always doing the most for people.”

Police say Mackenna was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Wednesday morning while she was sitting inside her home in the 700 block of Morse Avenue in Dayton.

Authorities say the shooting was sparked by a fight. 18-year-old Dylan Angel is behind bars, being held on a murder charge connected to the shooting. Police also arrested 18-year-old Jason Tidwell, who is being held on charges of having a weapon and tampering with evidence.

“Something like this, she never deserved it,” Youngerman said. “Because she was definitely like one of the nicest people at Carroll.”

Friends gathered inside Carroll High School for special memorial service Wednesday. Kenneth Smith says he was in shock when he heard the news.

“I had a friend call me and told me,” Smith said. “I didn’t believe him just because its just something that’s never happened to me.”

Smith says he has a message to the people involved in the shooting.

“Do the right thing,” Smith said. “Do hold back information. She deserves justice for what happened to her. That shouldn’t have happened to her she was such a nice person.”

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.