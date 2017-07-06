The 165TH Montgomery County Fair kicks off Monday, July 10, through Saturday July 15, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located at 1043 S. Main Street in Dayton, across from Miami Valley Hospital. This year the theme is #FAIRwellOnMain as the fairgrounds moves to Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township for 2018.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.