17 killed in crashes over holiday weekend in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday 17 people lost their lives in traffic crashes during the July Fourth between June 30 and July 4.

Impairment was proven to be a factor in five of those crashes, according to OSHP.

Troopers made 908 arrests for impaired driving and 624 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 807 crashes and made more than 43,000 traffic contacts in total, which included assisting more than 5,000 motorists.

OSP District 5, which includes most of the Miami Valley, saw 5001 enforcement actions and 106 OVI-related incidents over the extended holiday weekend.

“When someone chooses to drive after a night of drinking, the consequences can be deadly,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority, whether they’re patrolling during a long holiday weekend or any other night. Motorists should be smart and always plan a sober way home.”

During the Fourth of July holiday in 2016, from July 1 to July 4, there was a total of 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people. This included seven OVI-related fatal crashes which killed eight people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

