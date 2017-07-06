Grilled Sirloin and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf

2 each 6 oz beef sirloin steaks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Pinch Sea salt

Pinch black pepper

2 each 4-5 oz cold water Lobster Tail

Pinch Old Bay seasoning

¼ cup butter, melted

1 each fresh lemon

For the Sirloin

Season beef sirloins with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned sirloins for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill sirloin for 3-4 minutes on each side.

For the Lobster

Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate.

Helpful Hints:

Serve with your favorite seasonal vegetable. Asparagus work well; you can steam them with the lobster.

Roast some small creamer potatoes seasoned with parsley butter.

Ask your seafood supplier if they can cut your lobster tails for you, as this will save you some time.

Serve with warm butter on side for dipping.

Sparkling Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Rum (see below for fun ideas) 1.5 oz

Blue Curacao liqueur .75 oz

Coco Lopez or Crème de Coconut* .50 oz

Fresh Pineapple Juice 1 oz

Top with Champagne or Prosecco Top with

Edible Orchid Flower & Cocktail Straws Garnish with

Directions:

In a large shaking tin or mixing glass, combine all ingredients EXCEPT Prosecco.

Add ice & then shake vigorously.

Pour all ingredients into your final glass for presentation.

Add ice to glass & top with sparkling prosecco.

Garnish & enjoy!

Helpful Hints:

Coco Lopez: Blend your crème of coconut in a blender to achieve smooth consistency. If too strong, you may want to blend with a bit of pineapple juice.

Rums to Buy or Infuse: Bonefish Grill uses a guava rum that is not easy to find in liquor stores. That being said, try these fun variations to make your “Blue Hawaiian” a home-made original.

o For extra pineapple and sweetness, use Malibu Rum.

o From stronger rum flavor, use amber rum like Appleton or Mount Gay Eclipse.

o Rum Infusions: Make your own infusion with one of the below tropical fruits. Allow to infuse in a bottle of a rum for 48-72 hours.

§ Fresh-cut mango

§ Fresh pineapple

§ Fresh papaya

§ Fresh kiwi or starfruit for the more exotic

Pineapple Juice: You may buy canned pineapple juice or feel free to blend fresh pineapple with pineapple juice and then strain pulp out for an extra fresh indulgence.

Prosecco or Champagne: We prefer to use a Prosecco as it is a touchy more creamy, and slightly sweet in mouthfeel but feel free to use a drier champagne if that’s what you prefer.

Fun Garnish Ideas: Edible flowers should be available in most specialty grocery stores, but if not, cocktail umbrellas, tiki swizzle sticks or even Polynesian tiki glasses will take this cocktail over the top. Use pineapple leaves from your fresh pineapple as desired.

Poolside Idea: Instead of serving this on ice, feel free to blend this and serve it frozen. It’s a perfect complement to a summer pool party!