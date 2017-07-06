2 men arrested in shooting death of teen charged with murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday charges have been approved against the two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Dylan Angel and Jason Tidwell, both 18-years-old, have been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and weapons charges. Tidwell also faces a charge of felonious assault.

The Montgomery County Coroner said Wednesday 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger died after being struck by a stray bullet while inside her Dayton home.

Dayton Police Detective Gregg Gady said Wednesday two groups of people were fighting and shots were fired.

Thursday, Dayton Police asked for help finding two witnesses in the investigation into the death of Kronenberger.

Police want to speak with Michael Jergens and Victor Hernandez about the case.

Michael Jergens (left) and Victor Hernandez (right) are being sought by the Dayton Police Department in connection with the shooting death of a teen. (Photos: Dayton Police Department)

Anyone who knows where these two men can be found are asked to call police.

 

