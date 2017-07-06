Columbus police say officer shoots man wielding a knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Columbus police officer has shot and wounded a man who approached officers while holding a knife.

A Columbus police statement says the 35-year-old man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday night.

The statement says police responded to a call about a man arguing with his mother while armed with a knife and that he became “agitated and belligerent” when officers arrived.

Police say the man refused orders to drop the knife and that stun guns failed to stop him from approaching the officers. Police say that’s when one of the officers shot him. The officer hasn’t been identified.

The statement says the man has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.

