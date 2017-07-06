Dayton Fire Department promotes firefighting professionals

Eight out of 10 promoted in the Dayton Fire Department. Photo courtesy of Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department held a ceremony Thursday to promote 10 firefighting professionals

The ceremony took place at the City Commissions Chambers at 1:00 p.m.

Here is a list of all 10:

Nicholas A. Hosford is joining the Dayton Fire Department as an Assistant Fire Chief/ Support Services.

Jeffery L. Lykins is being promoted to Deputy Fire Chief.

Joseph J.A. Landis – Promoted to District Chief.

Nicholas W. Judge – Promoted to Fire Captain.

Sean W. Englert – Promoted to Fire Lietenant.

Joshua L. Houtz – Promoted to Fire Lieutenant.

Robert C. Lotz – Promoted to Fire Lieutenant.

Andrew M. Fries – Promoted to Paramedic.

Phillip S. Grant – Promoted to Paramedic.

Scott P. Jacobs – Promoted to Fire Prevention Specialist I.

 

 

 

