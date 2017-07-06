Family of teen killed crossing street speaks out

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the 15-year-old girl hit and killed by a car is searching for answers.

The crash is still under investigation by police and they say that is the reason no charges have yet been filed.

15-year-old Rose Nott and another teen were crossing East Second Street in Franklin around midnight Monday when Nott was hit by a car.

The teen was taken to Atrium Hospital and then to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she later died.

Thursday, the family said they are grateful for the support they’ve received.

Travis Sica, Nott’s Uncle said, “Her cell phone is blowing up.” Roanne Sanders, Nott’s Aunt said, “They are saying how much thy appreciated Rose. That she would sit with them at lunch when no one else would.”

Franklin Police say they 72-year-old driver was not injured in the accident but was visibly shaken after the incident.

