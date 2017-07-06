– First Friday Street Party

– 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 7

– Oregon District – Pine Street and the adjacent parking lot

– Part of First Friday activities

– Live music by local bands Zane and the Sway, and Hey There Morgan

– Food from Trolley Stop (red beans and rice, and pear salad), Lily’s Bistro (mini burrito and snow cones made with upscale syrups), and Dogs for Dogs (gourmet hot dogs and portion of sales donated to Humane Society)

– Beer truck

– FREE – great spot to meet up with friends and start (or end) your First Friday exploration

– If you registered for the Great Dayton Adventure Race (or if you still need to register), this is your check-in location.

– Oversized board games and other activities on hand

– Rain or shine!

